Mumbai, November 20: Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday cast his vote at a polling station in Mumbai in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. He was accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, who also exercised their voting rights. After voting, the three of them also showed off their inked fingers. Tendulkar urged people to use their voting rights, saying that it is their responsibility. On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar Made His International Debut in 1989, Then Made His Last Appearance for Indian Cricket Team After 24 Years in 2013.

"I have been an icon of the ECI (Election Commission of India) for quite some time now. The message I am giving is to vote. It is our responsibility. I urge everyone to come out and vote," the ace cricketer said.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar at Polling Booth

#WATCH | | Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife and their daughter cast their votes at a polling station in Mumbai#MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/JX8WASuy4Y — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar along with His Wife and Daughter

#WATCH | Mumbai: Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar and their daughter Sara Tendulkar, show their inked fingers after casting vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/ZjHix46qmb — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar Talks After Casting Vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote, Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar says, "I have been an icon of the ECI (Election Commission of India) for quite some time now. The message I am giving is to vote. It is our responsibility. I urge everyone to come out and vote."… pic.twitter.com/5FPTjA4SSx — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Voting began at 7 am for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. Ahead of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to vote via his official account on social media platform X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tweet

आज महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा निवडणुकीच्या सर्व जागांसाठी मतदान होत आहे.राज्यातील सर्व मतदारांना माझे आग्रहाचे आवाहन आहे की त्यांनी उत्साहाने या प्रक्रियेत सहभागी व्हावे आणि लोकशाहीच्या या उत्सवाची शोभा वाढवावी.यावेळी सर्व तरुण आणि महिला मतदारांना आवाहन करतो की त्यांनी मोठ्या संख्येने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

Security has been heightened in Mumbai ahead of voting day. Police have been conducting checks on vehicle movements, particularly in areas such as Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls. Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards.

According to the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, more than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order during the elections. A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun Tendulkar Picks Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy, Achieves Feat During Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh Match.

The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters. Maharashtra witnessed a high-decibel campaign ahead of the elections for its 288 assembly seats.

The intense campaigning ended on November 18 paving the way for today's voting. The battle for power in the Maharashtra Assembly has been characterised by shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals. The primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

