Starting as a young prodigy and ending as an all-time legend, Sachin Tendulkar's 24-year-old long career took a full circle when the batter played his last Test innings and match for India on November 15 in Mumbai against West Indies in 2013, which is also the date in 1989, the maestro stepped into the international arena for the first time against Pakistan in Karachi. Tendulkar is probably the only cricketer to make his debut and play his final Test knock on the same date 24 years apart. On This Day in 1989 16-Year-Old Sachin Tendulkar Made His Debut in International Cricket Against Fearsome Pakistan Bowling Attack, Fans Recall Star Indian Batsman's Iconic Moment.

Sachin Tendulkar's Rare Feat

🗓️ #OnThisDay 1989 🤝 2013 The legendary @sachin_rt made his #TeamIndia Debut and 24 years later, walked out to bat for one final time in international cricket 🫡 pic.twitter.com/cQE4QTu5Xk — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2024

Having scored oodles of runs in age-group cricket and domestic cricket for Mumbai, Tendulkar earned his maiden Test call during India's tour of Pakistan in 1989 and made his debut aged 16 on November 15, which also saw the debut of Pakistan's legendary bowler Waqar Younis. The then-16-year-old scored 15 runs, which included two fours.

Fast forward to 2013, after breaking almost every record in cricket and winning the 2011 World Cup, Tendulkar announced that the second Test against West Indies in Mumbai would be the last. Tendulkar took the field on November 14 and remained unbeaten on Day 1. On Day 2 (November 15), Tendulkar walked out to bat to a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium and slammed a majestic 74 in what would be his final knock for India as the hosts won the Test by an innings and 126 runs.

Overall in 664 appearances for India, Tendulkar amassed 34,357 runs with 100 hundreds and 164 half-centuries at an average of 48.52. Since retirement, Tendulkar has played cricket in several legend cricket leagues with decent success.

