St John's [Antigua], October 9 (ANI): Ackeem Auguste, former West Indies Under-19 captain, earned his maiden call as West Indies have announced their squads for this month's white-ball tour of Bangladesh.

The Caribbean side will play six white-ball fixtures against Bangladesh, with the three-game ODI series commencing on October 18 ahead of the T20I portion of the tour from October 27, as per the ICC.

Hope is named captain of both squads, with the likes of Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, and Brandon King also included in both formats.

There is a maiden ODI call-up for former West Indies Under-19 captain Ackeem Auguste, with experienced top-order batter Evin Lewis to skip the tour as he continues his recovery from a wrist injury. Ackeem featured in the 2022 U19 World Cup, scoring 57 runs in one inning across two matches.

The fixtures will form an important part of the West Indies' preparation for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, and coach Daren Sammy is excited by what lies ahead.

"The squad assembled will strive to maintain a winning mentality and strong team cohesion, essential components for long-term success ahead of the (2027) World Cup," Sammy said as quoted by the ICC.

"Facing Bangladesh provides another opportunity to earn crucial points in our push for automatic qualification to the showpiece event."

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

West Indies T20I squad: Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Ramon Simmonds

Series schedule:

First ODI: October 18- Mirpur, DhakaSecond ODI: October 21- Mirpur, DhakaThird ODI: October 23- Mirpur, Dhaka

First T20I: October 27- ChattogramSecond T20I: October 29- ChattogramThird T20I: October 31 - Chattogram. (ANI)

