Manchester [UK], January 3 (ANI): Manchester City on Sunday announced that defender Eric Garcia has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club informed that Garcia and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19. "Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," the club said in a statement.

Garcia becomes the sixth City player to test positive. The defender made three Premier League appearances this season - starting two - while he has featured a further three times in the Champions League.

Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker were both revealed on Christmas Day to have contracted coronavirus while a further three unnamed players have had to self-isolate in the subsequent days.

On Monday, Everton's clash with City was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Manchester City had informed that they reported a 'number of positive cases'.

"After the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day... Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture," the club had said in a statement.

Also, Premier League on Tuesday confirmed 18 new positive coronavirus cases after its latest round of testing. This was the highest number of coronavirus cases reported by the league since weekly testing began. (ANI)

