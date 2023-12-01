Manchester, December 1: Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia is expected to return from a knee injury early next year, his club said on Friday. The left back had surgery during the off-season and then required another operation following an unspecified setback. Former Brazil and Atletico Madrid Defender Filipe Luis Announces His Retirement, Says ‘He’ll Retire at Season’s End’

He has not played yet this season and United did not give a firm date on his expected return to action. "Unfortunately, he suffered a setback during his rehabilitation, which required further surgery," United said in a statement. "This has been successfully completed and Malacia is now back at Carrington working hard to be fit early in the New Year." Morocco, Portugal, Spain Submit Bidding Agreement for Hosting FIFA World Cup 2030

Malacia joined United from Feyenoord last season in deal worth around 13 million pounds (USD 16 million). The Netherlands international's last appearance was for his country in the Nations League semifinals against Croatia in June.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)