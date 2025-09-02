Mumbai, September 2: More than two hours after announcing the exit of Ederson, Manchester City confirmed the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. The 26-year-old has penned a five-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2030. At 6ft 5ins, Donnarumma arrives in Manchester with a wealth of experience. He began his career with the Serie A powerhouse AC Milan. He rose through the club's academy and made his senior debut as a 16-year-old. Brazil Goalkeeper Ederson Leaves Manchester City After Eight Years To Join Fenerbahce.

Manchester City released a statement to announce the arrival of the towering Italian goalkeeper, which read, "Manchester City are pleased to confirm the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain, subject to international clearance."

He made 250 appearances in total for Milan and played a pivotal role in their 2016 Italian Super Coppa title-winning run. He moved to France in the summer of 2021, joined Paris Saint-Germain and spent four seasons with them. During his time at Parc des Princes, he was fundamental in PSG claiming a quartet of Ligue One crowns, two Coupe de France successes, as well as a hat-trick of Trophee des Champions titles, along with a maiden UEFA Champions League trophy last season.

"To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me. I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by the one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join," Donnarumma said in a statement released by the club. Inter Milan Sign Switzerland Defender Manuel Akanji on Loan From Manchester City.

"I have admired watching Manchester City for many years - so to now be able to play for the club is a huge honour and a privilege. I cannot wait to meet my new teammates, the staff and the fans. Playing at the Etihad Stadium will be very, very special for me. I am very excited for what lies ahead and can promise that I will give absolutely everything to try and help the club achieve even more success," he concluded.

Even at the international circuit, Donnarumma has been vital to Italy's success. His heroics with the gloves in a dramatic penalty shoot-out helped Italy beat England at Wembley 3-2 on penalties to claim EURO 2020. Donnarumma was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Director of Football Hugo Viana believes Donnarumma's arrival represented a huge boost to everyone at the Etihad and said, "Gianluigi's pedigree, quality and record speaks for itself, and we are all absolutely thrilled he has joined us here at City," said Viana. He has accumulated a wealth of top-level experience and knows what is required to achieve success on a sustained level." Brighton 2-1 Manchester City, Premier League 2025–26: James Milner and Brajan Gruda Goals Earn Seagulls Three Points Against Cityzens.

"From a remarkably young age, he has played at the very top level. That is unusual for a goalkeeper, and it means he arrives here as one of the best in the world in his position. There is no doubt Gianluigi will bring further quality and depth to our top-class goalkeeping department. Everyone here is very excited to welcome Gianluigi to Manchester City, and we wish him all the very best during his time here with us," he concluded.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)