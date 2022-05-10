Manchester [UK], May 10 (ANI): Manchester City on Tuesday confirmed that the Premier League club have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of star striker Erling Haaland to the club on July 1.

The transfer remains subject to the Club finalizing terms with the player. The deal for Haaland finally ends City's protracted hunt for a striker.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were all linked with the Norwegian international but he will move to the Manchester side, where his father Alfie played in the early 2000s.

The 21-year-old has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020 for the Bundesliga giants.

Dortmund's last game of the season is Saturday's home match against Hertha Berlin where Haaland would have the opportunity to say his goodbyes to the Signal Iduna Park faithfuls. (ANI)

