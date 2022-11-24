Manchester [UK], November 24 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola penned a two-year contract, extending his tenure till 2025, the club confirmed.

Guardiola's contract was set to expire in the summer, but City has used the World Cup break to put an end to any uncertainty over his future. Since joining from Bayern Munich in 2016, the 51-year-old has won four Premier League championships, and his new contract will extend his tenure to nine years.

"I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years. I can't say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible, From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies," Guardiola said as quoted by ESPN.

Since Thursday, Guardiola has been in Abu Dhabi, where he has been working out the details of his new contract with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak over dinner. City wanted the rumours around his future to be settled by the time the Premier League season resumes after the World Cup out of concern that it would overshadow the remainder of the campaign if it dragged on.

"I am delighted that Pep's journey with Manchester City will continue. He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it's exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has. Under his very special leadership, our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead," Khaldoon said.

A year before the United States, Mexico, and Canada host the 2026 World Cup, Guardiola's new contract will keep him employed through the end of the 2024-25 season.

According to ESPN, Guardiola has been connected to positions with Brazil and the United States and hasn't completely ruled out leading a national team in the future. (ANI)

