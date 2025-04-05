Manchester [UK], April 5 (ANI): Manchester United will lock horns with defending champions of the Premier League, Manchester City, in the derby game of the ongoing 2024/25 season of the league at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

Man Utd will head into the contest on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in midweek, while City got the better of Leicester City after a 2-0 win on Thursday.

The Red Devils are currently in 13th position in the bottom half of the league standings with 37 points from 30 matches. City, on the other hand, find themselves in fifth spot on the points table with 51 points from 30 games, as per Olympics.com.

As far as team news goes, United will be without several players, including Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Ayden Heaven, Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans.

Man City, meanwhile, will be without the likes of Rodri, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, and Oscar Bobb, who are ruled out of the contest. Star striker Erling Haaland is also an injury doubt but could feature against United.

Even though both Manchester clubs are out of the race for the league title, they will want to win the contest with derby bragging rights at stake.

Furthermore, City is eager to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season, while United also have an outside chance of finishing among the Europa League spots.

The two teams have faced off 195 times in the past, with United leading the head-to-head record courtesy of 80 wins. City have won 62 times while the two teams have drawn on 53 occasions.

The last time these two met in the Premier League, United scored two late goals to come away with a 2-1 win and all three points from the Etihad Stadium in December. The record 20-time English champions also beat City 2-1 in the FA Cup final last May. (ANI)

