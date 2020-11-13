Manchester [UK], November 13 (ANI): Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said that the club is on the "positive path" under the manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"On the pitch, while there is still hard work ahead to achieve greater consistency, we remain absolutely committed to the positive path we are on under Ole as the team continues to develop," the club's official website quoted Woodward as saying.

Manchester United are currently placed on the 14th spot on the Premier League table with just 10 points from seven games.

As the matches are being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, Woodward said he misses the fans and they are working with the relevant authorities to ensure their safe return in the stands.

"We miss playing in front of our fans and we are working hard together with our governing bodies and relevant authorities to ensure that fans can safely return as soon as possible," he said. (ANI)

