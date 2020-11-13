Munich, November 13: Bayern Munich on Friday announced that the club's DFB Cup second-round match against Holstein Kiel has been rescheduled to January 13 next year.

Initially, the match was slated to take place on December 23. However, Bayern Munich said it made a request to the German FA (DFB) and Holstein Kiel for the rescheduling of the match and now it will take place next year. Also Read | Mohamed Salah, Liverpool Star, Tests Positive For Coronavirus While on International Duty With Egypt.

"The DFB Cup second-round tie between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, which was originally scheduled for 23 December 2020, has been rescheduled," the club said in a statement.

"The defending champions made a request to the German FA (DFB) and Bundesliga 2 side Kiel for the match to be played at a later date due to the large number of matches the club will play before Christmas. In a very harmonious agreement, it was decided together that the match will take place on 13 January 2021, with kick-off at Kiel's Holstein-Stadion at 8.45pm CET," it added. Also Read | Dominik Szoboszlai Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Expresses Interest in RB Salzburg Midfielder.

Bayern Munich are currently placed on the top spot on the Bundesliga table with 18 points from seven matches. The team will next take on Werder Bremen on November 21.

