Valsad, Jan 12 (PTI) Veteran skipper Mandeep Singh and young Gurnoor Brar hit half centuries as Punjab took a vital first innings lead of 46 runs against Jammu and Kashmir in a Group D Ranji Trophy match here Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir started the third day's play at 176 for six and their first innings folded for 212 in 54.1 overs. The first two days of the match were heavily affected by poor weather.

Baltej Singh, who had taken a match haul of 11 wickets against Gujarat in an earlier game, once again was the pick of bowlers with figures of 5 for 47 in 15.1 overs while veteran Siddarth Kaul grabbed 4 for 82.

Jammu and Kashmir bowlers did put the hosts in trouble by reducing them to 147 for seven but Mandeep (69 off 104 balls) and Gurnoor (64 off 60 balls) added 100 runs to ensure at least three points for Punjab from the game. Their first innings ended at 268.

Gurnoor took the attack back to J&K camp, with five fours and three sixes.

At the end of the day, J&K had lost senior opener Shubham Khajuria to Baltej with the scorecard reading 18 for 1.

J&K are now 38 runs behind with a day's play left.

Brief Scores:

In Mohali: J&K 212 in 54.1 overs (Abdul Samad 46, Baltej Singh 5/47, Siddarth Singh 4/82) & 18/1. Punjab 268 in 61.2 overs (Gurnoor Brar 64, Mandeep Singh 69, Rohit Sharma 3/63).

In Surat: Tripura 96 and 304/4 (Sudip Chatterjee 104 batting, Rajat Dey 77 batting, Karn Sharma 2/67). Railways 1st Innings 337.

In Indore: MP 312 and 189/2 (Himanshu Mantri 65, Rajat Patidar 33 batting).

Gujarat 211 in 79.2 overs (Priyank Panchal 71, Kumar kartikeya 2/39).

In Chandigarh: Vidarbha 307/6 decl (Sanjay Raghunath 133, Atharva Taide 77).

Chandigarh 16/1 (Nachikete Bhute 1/1).

