FC Barcelona will be taking on Real Betis at the King Fahd International Stadium with an aim to set up a final clash against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana. The Catalonians are currently the La Liga leaders with 41 points from 16 games and are in good form. After the initial hiccups prior to the World Cup where they were knocked out of the Champions League, Xavi has managed to stabilize the team. Their defence is the best in Spain currently and gives the team the edge in big games. Opponents Real Betis are no pushovers, though and are fourth in the points table. Manager Manuel Pellegrini is doing a brilliant job at the club and given the vast experience he, he will not be fazed by the daunting challenge of facing Barcelona. Real Betis versus Barcelona will start at 12:30 am IST. Real Madrid 1–1 Valencia, Spanish Super Cup 2023: Los Blancos Enter Final After Penalty Shoot-Out Victory.

Alex Moreno is not part of the squad for Real Betis as he is all set to make his move to Aston Villa. Youssouf Sabaly is absent with an ankle injury, while a muscle problem rules Paul Akouokou out. Nabil Fekir is the key playmaker in this side and Barcelona cannot afford to accord him space. William Carvalho will sit back and shield the backline, but his brilliant passing rate makes him a good candidate to set off counter-attacks. Borja Iglesias will play the no 9 role for Real Betis.

Barcelona has everyone available for selection, with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres part of the match-day squad as their suspension comes into effect only in La Liga games. Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha will be the two wingers providing the cutting-edge needed out wide. Sergio Busquets will sit back and orchestrate play, allowing Frenkie de Jong and Pedri to venture forward.

When Is Real Betis vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2023 Semifinal? Know Date, Time and Venue

Real Betis vs Barcelona final clash in Spanish Super Cup 2023 will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 13, 2023 (Friday). The clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Marcelo’s Bromance With Cristiano Ronaldo Continues! Brazil Star Does the ‘SIUUU’ Celebration After Scoring for Olympiacos.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Real Betis vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2023 Semifinal on TV?

How To Watch Real Betis vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming Online?

Fans will also be unable to watch live streaming of this match without an official broadcast partner. However, fans can try watching live streaming of the matching by trying out some VPNs and also catch live updates of the game on the social media handles of both teams. It will be a keenly contested game, with Barcelona securing a win at the end in extra time.

