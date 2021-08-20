Budapest, Aug 20 (PTI) India's Manika Batra and G Sathiyan outplayed Hungary's Dora Madarasz and Nandor Ecseki 3-1 to win the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender here on Friday.

They beat the 94th-ranked Hungarian pairing 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6.

It was a memorable win for Manika and Sathiyan, who don't play a lot of mixed doubles together.

Manika had won the Asian Games bronze with veteran Sharath Kamal and more recently they played together at the Tokyo Olympics.

Manika, ranked 60th in singles, had done well to reach the semifinals here. Another impressive performance came from 150th-ranked Indian Sreeja Akula, whom Manika defeated in the quarterfinals.

It was also a welcome result for Sathiyan following his opening round loss in the singles competition of the Tokyo Olympics. PTI

