After registering a thrilling win in the first Test, West Indies would aim for a series win when they take on Pakistan in the second of the two-match Test series on Friday. The match is scheduled to start from 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at Sabina Park. The hosts pulled off a spectacular performance in the first test and the victory would not just give them confidence going into the second game, but also some crucial points in the World Test Championship table. The eighth-ranked side were staring at a defeat but the last-wicket partnership between Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales helped the hosts pull off a memorable victory against Pakistan. For the visitors, batting has been a cause of concern. Barring skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam (who top-scored in the first innings with 56), the other Pakistan batsmen have seemed to throw away good starts. David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell Return As Australia Name 15-Man Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan would need to win this match in order to avoid a series loss, which would peg them further in the World Test Championship points table. They could score 217 and 203 in both their innings in the first Test match. Despite their bowlers almost clinching the win, Pakistan were made to pay for the poor start they had. Here are the live streaming details of this match.

Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 2nd Test of the two-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Sabina Park in Kingston, starting on August 20, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

Where To Watch for Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test 2021 Match on TV?

There are no official broadcasters in India for the Pakistan vs West Indies Test series hence fans won’t be able to catch the live-action of the 2nd Test match on TV. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can catch the action PAK vs WI, 2nd Test 2021 on their TV sets as Ten Sports and PTV Sports will telecast the game live.

How To Watch Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs West Indies Test series on online platforms as FanCode will provide live streaming of PAK vs WI, 2nd Test 2021 on its app and website for a nominal fee. Meanwhile, Pakistan fans can catch live action on the official streaming platform of Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

