New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday inaugurated a five-day physical training program for the Physical Education teachers of the Delhi Government Schools.

The program on "Physical Literacy" will be conducted in collaboration with Pullela Gopichand's Sports Foundation. Around 1,300 PE teachers will be trained by the ELMS Sports Foundation through the online sessions in a span of three weeks.

Addressing all PE teachers, Sisodia said during these coronavirus times, PE teachers' role has become "more crucial".

"In the last few years, you all have played an important role in shaping our students. During these COVID-19 times, your role has become even more crucial because our students are confined to their rooms. This is hampering the physical growth of all the students," Sisodia said in a statement.

Gopichnd said, "My coach, Hamid Hussain sir did not teach me much about the sport but he taught me how to love the sport. I do not know how much we apply Physics and Chemistry in our daily lives but a strong foundation in Physical Education will make a difference."

While emphasizing the importance of Unorganized Sports, Gopichand said, "Adaptation, learning to abide by the rules, you making others your leader and following them. These are all developed while playing an unstructured sport. It helps in teaching several life skills."

Sisodia further stated that it is the need of the hour to introduce the concept of Physical Literacy.

"Physical education is something which will be needed 24X7 throughout our life. Physical and Mental development are inter-linked. Today, when our children are not able to step out, it has become the need of the hour to introduce the concept of Physical Literacy. It will help in making every individual cognizant of their body and engage in the physical activities for their overall well-being," he said.

Sisodia added, "We need to multiply this spirit of sports. All the PE teachers will have to utilize their time, resources, and opportunity in an optimum manner. If every PE teacher joins this program with a curiosity to learn something new, they will be able to contribute a lot." (ANI)

