New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker will lead India's campaign at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025, which begins on Saturday and culminates on August 30 at the Shymkent Shooting Plaza in Kazakhstan.

As many as 734 shooters from 28 countries will compete in Kazakhstan. India has sent the largest contingent, comprising 164 shooters across senior and junior events, according to Olympics.com.

In 15 events at the Asian competition, the Indian senior shooting team has 35 members vying for medals. Additionally, Indian shooters will participate in the youth competition.

Manu Bhaker will join the women's 10m air pistol and 25m pistol competitions. In the 2023 Asian Shooting Championship in the Republic of Korea, she was a member of the women's 25-meter pistol team that won silver.

The Indian shooter, following up after an incredible Paris 2024 campaign which saw her bag two Olympic medals, has had a muted 2025 season with a 10m pistol silver medal at the Lima leg of the ISSF World Cup as her best accomplishment this year.

Indian Olympians Raiza Dhillon (women's skeet), Anjum Moudgil (women's 50m rifle 3 positions), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (men's 50m rifle 3 positions), Sift Kaur Samra (women's 50m rifle 3 positions), Rudrankksh Patil (men's 10m air rifle), and Kynan Chenai (men's trap) will feature in the tournament.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event in the last edition of the Asian Shooting Championships. Kynan Chenai also bagged a medal in the last continental shooting showpiece after winning silver in the trap team event.

India finished third after securing a total of 19 medals, including six gold, eight silver and five bronze at the Asian Shooting Championships in 2023.Asian Shooting Championship 2025:

Indian shooting squad

Men

10m Air Rifle: Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Parth Rakesh Mane, Smit Moradiya, Rudrankksh Patil, Akhil Sheoran, Chain Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

50m Rifle 3 Positions: Babu Singh Panwar, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Akhil Sheoran, Chain Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

50m Rifle Prone: Goldi Gurjar, Akash Kumar Ravidas, Samarvir Singh, Surya Deep Singh

10m Air Pistol: Anmol Jain, Aditya Malra, Amit Sharma, Saurabh Chaudhary, Inder Singh Suruchi, Varun Tomar

25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Anish Anish, Neeraj Kumar, Bhavesh Shekhawat, Pradeep Singh Shekhawat, Adarsh Singh

25m Standard Pistol: Amanpreet Singh, Harsh Gupta, Udhayveer Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh

25m Centre Fire Pistol: Amanpreet Singh, Ankur Goel, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, Gurgaven Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh

50m Pistol: Ram Babu, Amanpreet Singh, Vikram Jagannath Shinde, Ravinder Singh, Yogesh Kumar

Trap: Kynan Chenai, Lakshay Lakshay, Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Fahd Sultan

Skeet: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Abhay Singh Sekhon

Double Trap: Harshvardhan Kaviya, Ankur Mittal, Shaikh Mohsin, Bhanu Pratap Singh

Women

10m Air Rifle: Mehuli Ghosh, Arya Borse, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Anjum Moudgil, Ananya Naidu, Elavenil Valarivan

50m Rifle 3 Positions: Aadhya Agrawal, Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Anjum Moudgil, Shriyanka Sadangi, Sift Kaur Samra

50m Rifle Prone: Manini Kaushik, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod, Sift Kaur Samra, Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole, Tejaswini Sawant

10m Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Palak Palak, Surbhi Rao, Inder Singh Suruchi

25m Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Abhidnya Ashok Patil, Rahi Sarnobat, Esha Singh

Trap: Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru Neeru, Preeti Rajak

Skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon, Rashmmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon

Double Trap: Anushka Singh Bhati, Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor, Rajkuwar Pranil Ingle

Mixed Team

10m Air Rifle: Arjun Babuta, Mehuli Ghosh, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Elavenil Valarivan

10m Air Pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker, Aditya Malra, Palak Palak, Inder Singh Suruchi

Trap: Kynan Chenai, Lakshay Lakshay, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru Neeru

Skeet: Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Abhay Singh Sekhon, Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon. (ANI)

