National Sports Awards 2024 Winners Full List: The much-awaited National Sports Awards 2024 took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday, January 17. President Droupadi Murmu handed out the awards to the recipients following their tremendous success across several areas of sports in 2024. Click here to check the full list of award winners at the National Sports Awards 2024. Paris Olympics 2024 double bronze medallist, chess world champion D Gukesh, captain of India's Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal-winning men's hockey team Harmanpreet Singh and Paris Paralympics gold medallist Praveen Kumar were conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award for their success in 2024. President Droupadi Murmu Presents Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award to Manu Bhaker at National Sports Awards 2024 (Watch Video).

Manu Bhaker had a splendid 2024 where she won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Indian to do so after the nation gained independence. D Gukesh, at just 18 years and 195 days, was crowned the chess world champion when he outclassed China's Ding Liren to clinch the title after an epic 14-game showdown. Para High-Jumper Praveen Kumar bagged the gold medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024 where he attained the top prize by jumping a distance of 2.08 metres, which is a record in Asia. Harmanpreet Singh, at the Paris Olympics 2024, led the India men's hockey team to the bronze medal, helping the nation win back-to-back Olympic medals for the first time in 52 years. Manu Bhaker's Awkward Moment at National Sports Awards 2024: Star Shooter Walks to Collect Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award Before Announcement Was Completed (Watch Video).

A total of 32 athletes which included 17 para-athletes were honoured with the prestigious Arjuna award 2024, honouring their achievements last year. Murlikant Petkar, the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Paralympic Games was conferred with the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) for his achievements. Coaches Sandeep Sangwan (hockey), S Muralidharan (badminton) and Armando Agnelo Colaco (football) were presented with the Dronacharya Awards 2024.

