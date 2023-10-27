Munich, Oct 27 (AP) Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer is in line to play Saturday for the first time since breaking his leg skiing last year, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

Neuer last played at the World Cup in Qatar on December 1 as the German national team was eliminated in the group stage. The following week, he broke his lower leg while on vacation.

Tuchel said that Neuer will play against Darmstadt "if nothing happens in training."

He added that the long recovery from injury had been a test of Neuer's character and that "I am sure that he will get very quickly into the rhythm where he is at his best."

Bayern signed Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer last season as cover for the injured Neuer but let him leave for Inter Milan in the offseason. Longtime backup Sven Ulreich has played so far this season.

Bayern is currently third in the Bundesliga, two points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen, and promoted Darmstadt is 12th.

As well as returning to action with Bayern, the 37-year-old Neuer faces a challenge to regain the first-choice goalkeeper position for Germany ahead of hosting next year's European Championship. Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen has played all but one of Germany's games since Neuer was injured. AP

