Bhopal, Nov 23 (PTI) Manvi Jain of Madhya Pradesh won the junior women's 25m standard pistol title at the ongoing 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for pistol events held at the MP State Shooting Academy Range here on Thursday.

The local shooter shot 566 to leave Delhi's Naamya Kapoor (561) behind in second place. Rajasthan's Purvi Pratap Kachhawaha won bronze with 560 to go with her gold in the civilian championship of the same event.

Also Read | Former India Cricketer S Sreesanth and Two Others Accused of Committing Fraud By Kerala Police.

The other gold medals of the day went to Haryana and Tamil Nadu, who won the junior women's 25m standard pistol team titles respectively.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi's Karni Singh Shooting Range, where the rifle events are being conducted, Dhanush Srikanth of Telangana created a new national record in the 10m air rifle deaf men category when he shot 626.4 in the qualification round to top the field.

Also Read | Is India vs Australia 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Second placed Shourya Saini of Uttarakhand also beat the existing national record mark to finish with 625.4.

In the men's 10m air rifle, West Bengal's Abhinav Shaw had posted the highest qualifying score of 633.3 in a field of 933.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)