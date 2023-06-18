New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad feels there are many "laughable things" in Indian cricket and among them is the non-selection of Kerala spinner Jalaj Saxena in South Zone's squad for Duleep Trophy beginning June 28.

Saxena, who has represented India A and Madhya Pradesh in the past, took 50 wickets for Kerala in the latest Ranji Trophy season.

"There are many laughable things happening in Indian cricket. The highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy not being picked even for the South Zone team is as baffling as it gets. Just renders the Ranji Trophy useless..what a shame," lamented Prasad in a tweet.

The 36-year-old has played 133 first-class games, 104 List A and 66 T20s in his long domestic career.

Prasad, who has been chairman of the BCCI junior selection committee, had also questioned batter K L Rahul's selection in the Indian team earlier this year after a prolonged poor run.

Some other selection calls in the upcoming Duleep Trophy have also come under the scanner with India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik questioning the omission of Tamil Nadu's Baba Indrajith in the South Zone squad.

"I DONT understand selection committee these days. BABA INDRAJITH plays for Rest of India against MP in the first week of March 2023. There has been no first class matches post that, but he doesn't feature for SOUTH ZONE in the Duleep Trophy. Can someone tell me why?" Karthik asked earlier this week.

