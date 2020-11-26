New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): While condoling the demise of legend Diego Maradona, four-time U.S. Olympian Meb Keflezighi said the World Cup-winning footballer's agility with the ball was 'incredible'.

Keflezighi also said that Maradona was one of the first athletes he learned about and to watch him play was always a magical experience.

"To watch Maradona play on tv was magical. His agility with the ball was incredible. He was one of the first athletes I learned about. May he Rest In Peace," Keflezighi tweeted.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 60. He had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.

With Maradona in their ranks, Argentina had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia, and the Argentina national team. (ANI)

