Inter Milan will search for their first win this UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season when they host Real Madrid in their fourth match of Group B in the UCL on November 26 (Thursday). Inter are at the bottom of the group with two draws and a defeat after three rounds. Real haven’t fared better either and are a place and two points above. Their only group win came against Inter Milan when both these teams met in the reverse fixture. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, Group B UCL match should scroll down for all details. Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema Left Out of Real Madrid Squad For UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Clash Against Inter Milan.

Real Madrid are without captain Sergio Ramos and striker Karim Benzema while Luka Jovic, who tested COVID-19 positive is currently in self-isolation while Federico Valverde is out with an injury. Inter have also lost a number of players due to positive COVID-19 test results. Aleksandar Kolarov, Marcelo Brozovic and Daniele Padelli are in quarantine after testing positive while Stefano Sensi and Matias Vecino are injured.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Time and Schedule in India

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Group B UCL match will be played on November 26 (Wednesday midnight). The match will be held at the San Siro Stadium in Milan and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Inter Milan vs Real Madrid match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So fans can follow the Group B clash live on Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels on their television sets.

Those not able to follow the game live on television can follow the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid match online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Sports, will be live streaming the Group B match online for fans in India.

