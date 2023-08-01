Puducherry, Aug 1 (PTI) North Zone produced a dominating allround display to hand North East Zone a crushing nine-wicket loss in a round-robin match of the Deodhar Trophy here on Tuesday.

After bowling out North East Zone for a mere 101 in 32.1 overs, the North Zone team knocked off the target in 12.5 overs, scoring 102 for the loss of one wicket.

Spinner Mayank Markande and pacer Mayank Yadav shared seven wickets between them after North East Zone won the toss and elected to bat.

Markande returned with impressive figures of 9.1-1-14-4, while Yadav took 3 for 21 from his six overs to rip apart the North East Zone batting line-up, ably supported by seamers Vaibhav Arora, Rishi Dhawan and left-arm orthodox spinner Nishant Sindhu, who all chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Arora made an early breakthrough when he cleaned up North East Zone opener Ashish Thapa for a duck, and their other opener Palzor Tamang was caught behind the wickets by Prabhsimran Singh for 10 off Dhawan.

North East Zone's Larry Sangma was Markande's first wicket in the 12th over.

But the biggest breakthrough for the legbreak bowler came towards the end when he ended North East Zone captain Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam's resistance for a 69-ball 36 — their highest individual score.

Yadav ran through North East Zone's lower-middle order, dismissing Kangabam Priyojit (1), Kamsha Yangfo (0) and Rex Rajkumar (1) in quick succession to have them reeling at 61 for six in the 17th over.

Markande got two more wickets towards the end to complete his four-wicket haul.

North Zone were jolted early when their opener Shubham Khajuria was run out in the third over for six, but the pair of Prabhsimran and Himanshu Rana joined forces to finish the job.

Prabhsimran struck seven fours and a six in a brisk 35-ball 40 not out, while Rana was more aggressive than his partner, smacking nine fours and a six to reach 52 not out off 33 balls when the winning runs were hit.

Prabhsimran and Rana put on an unbeaten 93-run stand for the second wicket, with the North East Zone using as many as six bowling options but to no avail.

The win was only their second in five matches for North Zone in the 50-over competition, taking them to the fourth spot in the points table whereas North East Zone, who have lost all their five games, are languishing at the bottom.

