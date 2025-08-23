The Indian home cricket 2025-26 season will kick off with the premier red-ball domestic tournament. The Duleep Trophy 2025 tournament will be played from August 28 to September 15. The red-ball tournament will be hosted at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. The Duleep Trophy serves as crucial preparation with the red ball for the Indian cricketers ahead of India's home Test season. The red-ball domestic tournament served as the testing ground for the talented cricketers, who are eyeing getting into the India national cricket team Test side. Team India Test Captain Shubman Gill To Lead North Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025; Potential Replacements Named For Star Batter, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in Case of Asia Cup Selection.

The return of zonal rivalries in the Duleep Trophy has made the tournament more intense. The Duleep Trophy was played in the traditional format until last year, when the BCCI decided on a four-team structure. In the new format, six sides will face each other under their zonal banners – North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, North East Zone, and Central Zone. South Zone and West Zone, who were the finalists in the last edition and have earned a place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Duleep Trophy. Central Zone Squad For Duleep Trophy 2025 Announced; Dhruv Jurel Appointed Captain; Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav Included.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Details

Series Duleep Trophy 2025 Date August 28 to September 15 Time 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru Live Streaming and Telecast Details Yet to be announced

How to Watch Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Telecast in India?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce any official broadcasting for the Duleep Trophy 2025 tournament. For live streaming options of the Duleep Trophy 2025 matches, scroll down below.

How to Watch Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming in India?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce any official live streaming for the Duleep Trophy 2025 tournament. However, it is expected that JioHotstar might live-stream the Duleep Trophy 2025 matches on their app and website.

