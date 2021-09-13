Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 13 (ANI): Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi picked three wickets each before Quinton de Kock smashed a fifty to help South Africa register an easy nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Sunday.

South Africa's spin bowling foursome of Shamsi (3/20), Markram (3/21), Bjorn Fortuin (2/12), and Keshav Maharaj (1/10) took nine wickets between them to help South Africa seal the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a match to spare.

This is South Africa's third, consecutive T20 series win - all of which have been away from home - following victories over West Indies and Ireland.

Sri Lanka were outplayed by the visitors' bowling attack, struggling visibly in their backyard after winning the toss and electing to bat first. They were bundled out for 103 in 18.1 overs, their lowest first-innings total.

Kusal Perera made a welcome return following time off due to illness and returned with the hosts' highest score of 30 off 25 deliveries (2x4s, 1x6). The only other contributions in double figures came from Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20 off 13 balls), Charith Asalanka (14) and captain, Dasun Shanaka (10).

Anrich Nortje's (1/8) wicket contribution was the first of the innings, getting rid of the dangerous Dinesh Chandimal for five.

Chasing a paltry target, De Kock (58 off 48, 7x4s) led the charge and finished with an unbeaten half-century. His opening stand of 62 runs with Reeza Hendricks (18 off 19 balls) laid a strong foundation for Markram to accompany De Kock on the way to the team's victory after Hendricks lost his wicket to Hasaranga de Silva (1/22) in the ninth over.

Markram's 21 off 19 balls (3x4s) tied in beautifully with his career-best bowling figures of 3/21 to end the day as comprehensively as the team could manage.

The third and final match will take place at the same venue on Tuesday where South Africa will hope to get a series sweep. (ANI)

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 103/10 (Kusal Perera 30; Markram 3-21, Shamsi 3-20) vs South Africa 105/1 (Quinton de Kock 58*, Wanindu Hasaranga 1-22) (ANI)

