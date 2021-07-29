New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said boxer M C Mary Kom was the clear winner in Thursday's pre-quarterfinals in the Tokyo Olympics but judges have their own calculations.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom's pursuit of a second Olympic medal ended in the pre-quarterfinals in Tokyo as she went down to the 2016 edition's bronze-medallist, Ingrit Valencia of Colombia, in a fiercely-fought showdown.

"Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion! You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you. Boxing and Olympics will miss you," the former sports minister said in a tweet.

He said for all Indians, Mary Kom "was the clear winner but judges have their own calculations".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)