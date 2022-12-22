New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The world is running out of adjectives for Virat Kohli's gutsy, miraculous and game-changing knock against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. As we are near the end of 2022, let's have a look at Kohli's knock against arch-rival Pakistan which proved that the "King" is back in form.

The former India captain played another unbelievable and miraculous knock in a run chase against Pakistan as India made their way to a four-wicket win in their Super 12 encounter.

Not for the first time - and unlikely to be the last - former skipper Kohli turned back the clock with a brilliant individual knock of 82 from just 53 deliveries that saved the day for India.

Men in Blue looked in no position to win the match after they were reduced to 31/4 while chasing a target of 160. But Kohli brought them back into the game with a brilliant partnership stand of 113 with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who played a crucial knock of 40 from 37 balls as well.

Kohli came to the crease in the second over when KL Rahul (4) was removed by Naseem Shah and things looked forlorn for India when a fired-up Haris Rauf (2/36) reduced them to 31/3 after the batting Powerplay.

But Kohli held his nerve and, just like he has done so many times before, expertly guided India home in front of a crowd in excess of 90,000 at the iconic MCG in Melbourne.

India never looked in a winning position against their arch-rival Pakistan in the game, but with Kohli and Hardik Pandya standing tall at the crease, there was always an outside chance they could pull a rabbit out of the hat.

India needed 31 runs from the last two overs and Kohli hit Rauf for two stunning and massive sixes on the final two deliveries of the penultimate over to make the equation 16 from the final six balls.

Pandya fell on the very first delivery of the last over, before Kohli put Mohammad Nawaz into the stands off a waist-high full toss ball to make it six runs required from the final three deliveries to pull off the unlikely victory.

Kohli was bowled on the deciding delivery, but the delivery was given as a free hit India gathered three byes to leave them in the driver's seat with just two needed from the final two balls.

Karthik was stumped on the second last delivery to give Pakistan hope, but Ravi Ashwin came to the crease to hit the winning run from the final ball of the match to clinch a thriller for India.

Kohli finished as the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022 with 296 runs to his name, at a sensational average of 98.66. Kohli smashed four fifties during the course of the tournament, including a magical knock of 82* from 53 deliveries against Pakistan. (ANI)

