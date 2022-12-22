Mumbai, Dec 22: Appointed as new head coach of five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians, Mark Boucher is looking forward to the upcoming season and interacting with skipper Rohit Sharma, the most successful captain in IPL. Ahead of his first season in charge, former South Africa coach Mark Boucher spoke to MumbaiIndians.com on his equation with the team captain Rohit Sharma, the pressure of expectations and the MI Paltan. Mark Boucher highlighted the similarities between him and captain Rohit Sharma and said he is looking forward to speaking to the skipper in detail.IPL 2023 Auction: Suresh Raina Names Mujtaba Yousuf, Samarth Vyas, Allah Mohammad as His Top Uncapped Picks

"Rohit is a fantastic player and leader. I have played against him before. I think we have got 1-2 things in common, he likes conservation so I think that it will be an interesting chat with him as well. I am really looking forward to just sitting down with him and having a chat about many things. There are certain ways that I coach and I think we will have many interesting conversations," he was quoted as saying by Mumbai Indians in a release on Thursday.

Boucher, on his previous visits to India, was thrilled to see the MI Paltan, and the #OneFamily ethos and is looking forward to speaking with Mahela Jayewardene, Global Head of Performance to understand the #OneFamily culture.

"I have seen #OneFamily signs all over and that for me is very interesting as well. I will sit down with Mahela at some stage and he will tell me what it's all about. But yeah, I have seen it from the outside and looks like it's quite an exciting little project that was put together. Looking forward to becoming one of those family members as well." said Boucher.

Boucher has had a long and illustrious career with the Proteas as a player and coach. Now with his stint at MI, he believes that at the helm of affairs at the five-time champions and one of the most successful sporting franchises in world sports, expectations will be high and he is looking forward to the challenge.

He further added, "Yes, there are always expectations. It is one of the best franchises in world sports. And with that comes a lot of responsibility. So, I am a quiet guy who is driven by results, I am very result-oriented as well. So, I know that I have got to perform and the players have to perform as well. I am really looking forward to that challenge."

Boucher assured the fans that the team will play a good brand of cricket. Mumbai Indians had a poor season in IPL 2022 as they finished towards the bottom of the table.

"I think the fans are always important and especially with the IPL, Mumbai Indians fans they've been very successful. Hopefully, we can bring the trophy but, there's one thing that we will do, we will have fun and play a good brand of cricket.", Boucher commented.

Also, Mumbai holds a special place for the former South African star as it was the first place in India that he visited during his U-19 days and thus the buzz around the city.

"I've always really enjoyed Mumbai. It is the first place that I ever went to when I came to India on the Under-19 tour and I was amazed by the buzz and hype around Mumbai. I'm sure when I get back there I'll feel the same sort of space as well." said Boucher.

Boucher's first major task with Mumbai Indians would be steering them through the IPL Auction that will be held in Kochi on Friday with 405 cricketers all set to go under the hammer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2022 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).