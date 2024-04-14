Augusta, Georgia (USA), Apr 14 (AP) The latest from the final round Sunday at the Masters:

Also Read | KKR vs LSG Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Phil Salt and Mitchell Starc Guide Kolkata Knight Riders to First-Ever Win Over Lucknow Super Giants.

Tiger Woods makes a triple bogey on hole No. 5

Also Read | IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Attends Kolkata Knight Riders Game With Daughter Suhana and Son AbRam at Eden Gardens (Watch Videos).

Tiger Woods continues to struggle at the Masters.

In his 100th round at Augusta National, Woods started the day par, birdie, bogey, par before running into major problems on the fifth hole. He took an unplayable shot off the tee and was driven back to the tee on a golf cart to re-hit.

Woods finished with a triple-bogey 7 on the fifth and is now 4 over for the day and 15 over for the tournament.

Shipley can't accept prize money, but Ohio State golfer could be cashing in Neal Shipley is probably driving up his NIL value at the Masters.

The amateur golfer from Ohio State has been able to profit the last few years from his name, image and likeness after the NCAA began allowing college athletes to make money.

Shipley said this week he has a good group of backers back in Columbus and they've been invaluable.

As an amateur, Shipley cannot accept prize money from tournaments, and playing majors such as the Masters and US Open is expensive. Housing alone for a week can cost thousands.

Those backers are getting their money's worth this week.

Shipley is the only amateur to make the cut, and he found himself playing his final round Sunday with Tiger Woods, where TV cameras followed every shot along with thousands of patrons.

Shipley plans to play the US Open in June as an amateur before deciding whether to turn pro.

Bryson DeChambeau trying to win the Masters and prove he has changed

Bryson DeChambeau was once so arrogant that he called Augusta National a par-67 course because of his power. But, he has matured a bit over the years, and that maturity has been on full display at the Masters this week.

The former low amateur at the event is seeking his first green jacket, and he's put himself in position not by overpowering the course but by working with it. He has been patient. He has taken only calculated risks. And, his putting has been sublime, which is usually the most important thing on the fast, undulating greens of Augusta National.

As for that “par-67” comment from 2020, DeChambeau said this week: “You know, you mess up. I'm not a perfect person. Everybody messes up. You learn from your mistake, and that was definitely one.”

Verne Lundquist will sign off one last time from the Masters on Sunday

The 83-year-old Verne Lundquist is retiring after 40 years having spent a week in early April at Augusta National. He had pulled back from calling football and basketball games over the years, but he remained a fixture at the Masters.

“Yes, sir!” Lundquist proclaimed when Jack Nicklaus pulled ahead with a birdie on the 17th hole on his way to winning in 1986. And, when Tiger Woods hit that pitch on the 16th green in 2005, which rolled down the hill and hung on the cup before falling, Lundquist said, “In your life have you seen anything like that?”

Most had not. Nor had they heard a call that memorable, either.

Final round begins with Scheffler chasing second Masters' green jacket

The final round of the Masters is underway at warm, sunny Augusta National, where Scottie Scheffler has a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and a two-shot advantage on Max Homa as he chases a second green jacket.

Morikawa is trying to win the third leg of the career grand slam. Homa is trying to win his first major championship.

Tiger Woods is in the third pairing off after shooting his worst round in a major, a 10-over 82 on Saturday. He is playing his 100th round at the Masters with Neal Shipley, the only amateur to make the cut this year.

The fierce winds that made Friday such a grind are gone now. But, temps are expected to hit the mid-80s, and a golf course that is already playing firm and fast could become even tougher as the day wears on and it dries out even more. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)