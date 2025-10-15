Florida [USA], October 15 (ANI): Mayor's new World T20 Cricket League will be held at Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, from November 5 to November 16 this year, a release said.

The Mayor's New World T20 will see Chicago Raiders, New York Cavaliers, Florida Hurricanes and California Steelers competing in the mega event.

The release said Mayor's New World T20 Cricket League will witness 60 players, including international cricketers, USA National Team stars, and emerging local talent from the country. With representation from cricketing powerhouses such as India, South Africa, England, West Indies, and the USA, players will compete as part of four franchises.

"We are thrilled to bring the Mayor's New World T20 to Florida. The venue offers world-class infrastructure and provides an ideal setting for players and fans. November will be a true festival of cricket in the USA," Brijesh Mathur, Founder of the League, said, according to a release.

"The Mayor's New World T20 is also an opportunity to unearth local talent and give them the invaluable experience of sharing the field with world-class players," he added.

The Mayor's New World T20's goal is to provide a platform that fosters the growth of cricket in the region and brings the sport to new audiences.

Played in the fast-paced 20-over format, each match will deliver 180 minutes of pure cricketing action, packed with boundaries, wickets, and thrilling moments for fans across the globe, the release said. (ANI)

