Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association on Saturday decided to postpone its local tournaments due to the increasing COVID19 cases in the state.

"Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Kanga & Tournament Committee decided to postpone all MCA Tournaments including U-25 Shalini Bhalekar and Madhav Mantri E,F & G Div matches till further notic," MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and Joint Secretary Shahalam Shaikh stated in a note, which was uploaded on association's website.

Also Read | Premier League: Manchester City Overcome 10-Man Arsenal As Rodri Scores Injury-Time Winner.

According to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) bulletin, Mumbai reported 6,347 cases on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)