Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday announced the revised fixtures for the T20 Mumbai League 2025 with Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium as host venues of the nine-day tournament that will get underway from June 4 to June 12. The decision to reschedule the league was taken in view of the extended IPL 2025 season, which was impacted due to scheduling adjustments driven by national interest considerations.

The highly anticipated tournament will witness four matches every day, two at each venue, during the league stage. The Wankhede Stadium will host fixtures at 2.30 PM and 7.30 PM, while matches will begin at 10.30 AM and 5.30 PM respectively at the DY Patil Stadium.

"The decision to revise the schedule of the T20 Mumbai League 2025 was taken unanimously, following careful deliberation with the MCA Apex Council and the League's Governing Council. In alignment with national interests and to avoid any overlap with the TATA IPL, we felt it was important to create a dedicated window that allows fans in Mumbai to enjoy a complete, immersive experience, celebrating their homegrown heroes in a league that returns after six years. We are confident that this edition of the T20 Mumbai League will unearth new stars who will carry forward Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy," said Abhay Hadap, Secretary of MCA, as quoted from a press release by the board.

The T20 Mumbai League, one of India's leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments, will feature 23 high-octane matches. India's renowned players will participate alongside Mumbai's brightest talent.

The league will kick off with a high-octane clash at the DY Patil Stadium between ARCS Andheri, featuring icon player Shivam Dube, and SoBo Mumbai Falcons, featuring Shreyas Iyer.

The venue will also host another fixture on the same day, as Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, spearheaded by Suryakumar Yadav, take on the Eagle Thane Strikers. Meanwhile, at the Wankhede Stadium, fans can look forward to exciting matches featuring Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs going up against Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, followed by a much-anticipated face-off between Bandra Blasters, with Ajinkya Rahane, and North Mumbai Panthers, having Prithvi Shaw as their icon player.

Each team will play five matches in the league stage, with the top-4 advancing to the semi-finals, which are scheduled to take place on June 10 at the Wankhede Stadium. The final will also be held at the Wankhede Stadium on June 12. Both the semi-finals and final will have reserve days on June 11 and June 13, respectively, ensuring fair play in the event of weather disruptions.

The T20 Mumbai League makes a much-anticipated return after a six-year break as the Season 3 is set to showcase intense rivalries with North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals competing for the coveted title. (ANI)

