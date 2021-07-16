Northamptonshire [UK], July 16 (ANI): McLaren Racing's boss Zak Brown will not be attending the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend after he tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed on Thursday.

The race weekend kicks off today as the drivers meet the press, while the all-new 2022 Formula 1 car is also being unveiled this afternoon before the on-track action gets underway on Friday at Silverstone.

But in a statement released at Thursday lunchtime, McLaren confirmed Brown and two other members of the team were isolating after testing positive for Covid. "McLaren Racing confirmed today that three team members, including CEO Zak Brown, tested positive for covid-19 during the team's rigorous testing programme before the British Grand Prix. Neither of our drivers are close contacts," the statement said.

"All three cases are unconnected and now isolating in accordance with government guidelines. The team's operations for the British Grand Prix are unaffected."

In a tweet, Brown said he would be working from home throughout the race weekend.

"Following our team's pre-event testing for the British GP, I've tested positive for covid-19. I've notified all my close contacts and isolating in accordance with govt guidelines. I'll still be connected to and supporting the team safely from home," he wrote.

This week has not gone as plan for the British motor racing team as their ace driver Lando Norris was part of an unfortunate mugging accident at Wembley following Euro 2020 final. A statement from McLaren released on Tuesday described Norris as "unharmed but shaken" after the incident, which saw Norris get robbed as he was trying to leave the ground, with the assailants stealing the McLaren driver's watch.

The Wembley incident came after an incredible run of form for Norris, who sits in P4 in the drivers' standings, having taken three podiums already this season - most recently finishing P3 at the Austrian Grand Prix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)