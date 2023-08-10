Washington, D.C [US], August 10 (ANI): USA forward Megan Rapinoe has broken her silence following her USWNT's earliest-ever exit at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Missed penalties in the shootout by senior stalwarts Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara helped send the United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) out of the tournament, with hopes of completing a 'three-peat' dashed, as long-time rivals Sweden advanced to the last eight.

The 38-year-old announced her retirement after the National Women's Soccer League season this year. After a goalless 120-minute match against Sweden, the USWNT was defeated 5-4 on penalties.

Rapinoe took to her Instagram to post a heartfelt message following the USWNT's FIFA World Cup exit to Sweden.

The two-time World Cup winner and Olympic medallist praised a 'very special' group in an emotional Instagram post.

"This game is so beautiful, even in its cruelest moments. This group was so very special, and I am immensely proud of every single one of us. This team is in special hands as I walk away, just like it always was, and always will be. Because that is what this team is all about. We lay it all out on the line every single time. Fighting with everything that we have, for everything we deserve, for every person we possibly can," Rapinoe wrote in a post.

The 38-year-old won two World Cups (2015 and 2019), and two Olympic medals – a gold in 2012, and a bronze in 2020 (2021).

“It has been my honor to play for our country, with so many incredible women, for so many years. Thank you, a million times over," she added. (ANI)

