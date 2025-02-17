Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 17 (ANI): Mohammedan SC assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo urged more concentration and competitiveness from his players following their defeat to East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

The scoring opened with Naorem Mahesh Singh finding the net in the 27th minute, giving East Bengal FC an early lead. Saul Crespo doubled their advantage in the 65th minute. Though Mohammedan SC responded through Franca, who pulled one back in the 68th minute. East Bengal FC sealed the win with a late goal by David Lalhlansanga, who scored against his former side in the 89th minute.

Wadoo discussed the reasons for their team's loss, mentioning their defensive lapses and the need for improvement as a team.

"We started well. We did not want to concede first (goal) and yet we conceded. So, that was a difference in the game. We were just trying to control the game, and suddenly we conceded a goal which could have been avoided, and also the second goal which could also have been avoided," he said at the post-match press conference.

"But I think the team fought very well, they conceded two, and they scored one. And they wanted to score one more, we could feel more chances, yet we could not convert. East Bengal, they got chances, and they converted all the chances, so that is the difference," he added.

Wadoo cited the team's collective responsibility, not just the defender's mistakes, for conceding Mahesh Singh's first goal in the 27th minute.

"I don't want to say about only defence, I don't think it's the four who were responsible for conceding goals. When we attack, we attack as a team, and when we have to defend, we have to defend as a team. It's not only four defenders. The first goal is not because of the defenders, it's the player of East Bengal FC who came in the middle, and from the middle no one covered him and he gave a nice pass and...you just have to improve as a team," he said.

Forward Robi Hansda, who was impressive in Bengal's Santosh Trophy triumph, came on as a substitute to make his ISL debut tonight. Hansda also provided the assist for the only goal tonight.

Wadoo emphasized that Hansda needs to consistently focus on his improvements and performance to stay competitive as a striker in the game. He must evolve and adapt to help maintain his status and effectiveness on the field.

"Robi (Hansda) was good, He did a great job. He came in, he gave one assist, and Franca scored the goal. But I think there is always room to improve. He is with the ISL squad, he is with us, and he has to work hard because if he has to play (the number) nine in any team in ISL, he has to be extraordinary," he concluded. (ANI)

