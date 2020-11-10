Melbourne [Australia], November 10 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday confirmed the signing of South African batsman Rilee Rossouw for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The 31-year-old has excelled in T20 competitions all over the world including the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) where he ranks among the top overseas run scorers of all time.

Rossouw struck an unbeaten 100 off 44 balls in the PSL earlier this year and throughout his T20 career he has averaged 30 at a strike rate of 136.

"The Big Bash has been a high-quality competition for a long time now, so I am very excited to get the opportunity to play in such a competitive league. I have enjoyed playing in Australian conditions before so I am looking forward to heading over there and helping the Renegades have a successful season," Rossouw said in an official release.

"Hopefully towards the back end of the tournament we can play in front of a home crowd in Melbourne because I have heard the Renegades have a very passionate supporter base and I'd love to experience that," he added.

Rossouw will be available for the full BBL season and he joins fellow overseas signings Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad and Imran Tahir on the Renegades roster. Noor Ahmad will play the opening matches of the BBL before Tahir arrives after Christmas.

"Part of our strategy has been to target players who are going to be available for the majority of the season and we've been able to secure some genuine wicket-takers and now Rilee who is capable of winning a game off his own bat," Renegades Coach Michael Klinger said.

The Renegades will begin their BBL campaign against Perth Scorchers on December 12 in Hobart.

Renegades squad: Noor Ahmad (AFG), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Josh Lalor, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (AFG), James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Rilee Rossouw (RSA), Will Sutherland, Imran Tahir (RSA), Beau Webster. (ANI)

