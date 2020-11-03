Barcelona, November 3: Barcelona's Pedri said Lionel Messi helps young players a lot and the Argentine gives them advice both on and off the field. "Messi helps us a lot, above all out on the field with his advice. We have to enjoy playing with him and learn from him," the club's official website quoted Pedri as saying.

"Messi has helped us [the young players] from the first day. He has been great with us. He gives us advice on and off the field," he added. Barcelona are currently preparing to face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League. The club has won both of their previous two clashes in the competition. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester City Planning To Begin Pre-Contract Talks With Barcelona Captain in January.

Pedri said: "We have to continue as we have done in the last few days but improving in front of goal. We want to get all three points to help us qualify."

Barcelona will take on Dynamo Kyiv on November 5.

