New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and other football stars paid rich condolences to Brazilian football legend Pele who passed away at the age of 82 and said he was a role model whose legacy will be never forgotten.

Sportspersons, especailly footballers and football clubs all around the world have expressed their grief on 'Black Pearl's death. Pele lost a long battle against cancer that had spread to several organs of his body.

The Brazilian was a role model for players including superstars like Ronaldo and Neymar.

Portugal's star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo said Pele will never be forgotten.

"My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere 'goodbye' to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pele," Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

England player Harry Maguire said Pele was a role model both on and off the pitch.

"Rest in peace Pele, one of the greatest ever. What a role model on and off the pitch. Winner of 3 World Cups, unbelievable," Maguire said.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe took to Instagram and posted, "The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING..."

FIFA 2022 World Cup winner and Argentina's star player Lionel Messi posted on Instagram, "Rest in peace."

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele's family and friends," Premier League tweeted.

"Pele broke our hearts in 1958 to score his first World Cup goal to knock Cymru out. Today our hearts are broken again. A true sporting legend. Our thoughts are with the people of Brazil and the world football family. Gorffwys mewn hedd, Pele," Football Association of Wales (FA WALES) tweeted.

Brazil's star footballer Casemiro took to Instagram and posted, "Rest in peace King Pele Thank you for the glory you gave to Brazil and football. Your legacy is eternal."

"Before Pele, 10 was just a number. I've read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pele football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. Gave voice to the poor, blacks and mostly: Gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER!!" Neymar JR posted on Instagram.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said Pele's legacy will live forever.

"A great loss to not just football but to the whole world of sports. There will never be another! Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace Pele!" Tendulkar said in a tweet.

A few days back, health condition of Pele, whose real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, deteriorated, and doctors said he needed care for renal and cardiac dysfunction. He was also undergoing treatment for a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19.

Pele is considered as one of the greatest footballer of all time. He is the only player to have won three World Cup titles, having won the top prize in football in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He also won numerous trophies at the club and country level.

At the FIFA World Cup, Pele scored 12 goals in 14 matches across four editions, the second most by any Brazilian after Ronaldo.

He scored 77 goals in 92 games and is top goal scorer for Brazil. Pele is the most successful top-division scorer in the sport with 541 goals in 560 games. He totalled 1283 goals in 1363 games including the friendlies. (ANI)

