California [USA], July 17 (ANI): In the (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday, Mexico defeated Panama 1-0 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Mexico's national football team clinched their record ninth Gold Cup title after defeating Panama 1-0, thanks to a late strike by Santiago Gimenez in the 88th minute.

The first half was played at a high tempo as both sides looked to grab an early goal and dominate the opponent.

The first half was a 0-0 draw, with both teams not able to find the back of the net.

In the second half, Mexico pushed hard but Panama defended well. Finally, in the 88th minute of the match, Mexico scored a goal.

Mexico's Santiago Gimenez helped his team to win the Gold Cup with his goal in the last moments of the game.

Mexico took 23 shots out of which seven were on target. Mexico had 52 per cent of possession of the ball during the match. They completed a total of 386 passes with an accuracy of 79 per cent. Mexico committed a total of 24 fouls in the game and received four yellow cards.

Panama took 14 shots out of which two were on target. Their possession of the ball during the match was 48 per cent. Panama completed a total of 366 passes with an accuracy of 77 per cent. They conceded 17 fouls in the match and received four yellow cards.

The top scorer of the tournament is Jesus Ferreira who scored seven goals. (ANI)

