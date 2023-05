Chennai, May 24 (PTI) Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the IPL Eliminator here on Wednesday.

MI take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 on Friday in Ahmedabad to decide who will face Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.

Opting to bat, MI posted 182 for 8 with Cameron Green top-scoring with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls.

For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets.

Chasing the target of 183, LSG were all out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Marcus Stoinis was LSG's highest scorer with 40 off 27 balls while none of his batting colleagues made any substantial contribution.

For MI, Akash Madhwal took five wickets for five runs in 3.3 overs to be MI's best bowler.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 182 for 8 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 41, Suryakumar Yadav 33; Naveen-ul-Haq 4/38, Yash Thakur 3/34).

Lucknow Super Giants: 101 all out in 16.3 overs (Marcus Stoinis 40; Akash Madhwal 5/5).

