Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

MI chased down the target of 163 with 11 balls to spare with Will Jacks top-scoring with 36 off 26 balls. Ryan Rickelton chipped in with 31, while Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made 26 each.

Captain Hardik Pandya played a cameo of 21 off just nine balls as MI reached 166 for 6 in 18.1 overs.

For SRH, captain Pat Cummins (3/26) was the most successful bowler while Eshan Malinga got two.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a competitive 162 for five after being invited to bat.

SRH rode on useful contributions from Abhishek Sharma (40 off 28 balls), Heinrich Klaasen (37), Travis Head (28), Nitish Kumar Reddy (19) and some lusty hitting in the fag end from Aniket Verma (18 off 8 balls) to go past 160-run mark.

Brief Scores:

SRH: 162 for 5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 40; Will Jacks 2/14).

MI: 166 for 6 in 18.1 overs (Will Jacks 36, Ryan Rickelton 31; Pat Cummins 3/26).

