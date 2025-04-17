For the second day in a row, match officials in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 had to work overtime with yet another 'No-Ball' decision coming under the limelight. During the ongoing MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match, Ryan Rickelton managed to hit the ball straight into the hands of Pat Cummims, which witnessed the third umpire come into action and deem the delivery a 'No-Ball'. Did Mitchell Starc Bowl A No-Ball in Super Over or Not? Fans Divided After Pacer’s’ No-Ball’ in DC vs RR IPL 2025, Here’s What Rule Says.

After playing three dot balls, Rickelton wanted to play a release shot, off Zeeshan Ansari, where the batter hit the shot straight into hands of Cummins at covers, much to the jubilation of SRH players, which was cut short after the TV umpire called the ball a No-Ball, with replays showing wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen's gloves in front of the stumps at point of contact between the ball and the bat. Check out what the wicketkeeper's law states below.

What is the Wicket-Keeper Law?

As stated by MCC in Laws of Cricket, under Law 27, which deals with wicket-keepers, the position of the keeper (including gloves) shall wholly remain behind the wicket at the striker's end until the ball touches the bat or the batter on the striker's end, or the striker attempts a run. This sub-clause falls under Law 27.3.1 under the Position of wicket-keeper.

If the umpire finds any part of the wicketkeeper in front of the stumps at the point of contact between the ball and bat/batter, the delivery shall be called a no-ball, as seen in the case of Heinrich Klaasen gloveswork.

