Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Mumbai Indians Emirates have signed four UAE players -- Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind and Zahoor Khan -- for the upcoming inaugural season of IL T20.

MI Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, will be based in Abu Dhabi. The team also has the likes of Dwyane Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir and Trent Boult in its ranks.

MI Emirates will play their first match on January 14 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

