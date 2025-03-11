Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League's last league match here on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians are playing an unchanged side, while VJ Joshitha, Prema Rawat and Heather Graham came into the RCB XI.

Also Read | MI Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Mumbai Indians Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

While RCB are already out of contention, MI are looking to win this game and secure a direct entry into the final as toppers.

Teams:

Also Read | Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Smriti Mandhana (capt), S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, VJ Joshitha Mumbai Indians XI: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)