Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Invited to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 218 for 5 in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

Suryakumar Yadav struck a stunning 103 not out off just 49 balls to top-score for MI while Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod chipped in with 31 and 30 respectively.

Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers with figures of 4/30.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 218 for 5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 103 not out; Rashid Khan 4/30).

