Dubai, Oct 18 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Both the teams have retained their playing XI from last game.

While defending champions Mumbai (12) are currently at the second spot in IPL standings, KXIP are languishing at the bottom with just four points.

The Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

