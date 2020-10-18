Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab are here to battle their wits out in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. Now the news from the centre is that Mumbai Indians has won the toss and elected to bat first. Mumbai Indians have been in a terrific form since the start of the IPL 2020. The team stands on number two of the IPL 2020 points table with 12 points whereas, KL Rahul's captaincy did not bring KXIP much of a change as they still stand at the bottom of the points tally. Not much of a change in tale for the KXIP. MI vs KXIP Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Keeping in mind the playoffs, Mumbai Indians will rest a few of their players. They had rested James Pattison in the last game. Since KXIP needs to win all game from here on, all hopes will be pinned on Chris Gayle who needs to fire hard and set the ball rolling. With the likes of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal can support the batting line up. The KXIP will be looking to win all the games henceforth in the tournament. Now, let's have a look at the playing XI for both teams.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

