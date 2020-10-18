Kane Williamson earned himself enormous praise online with a fast-paced innings despite batting with a hamstring issue during the SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 match. Williamson, who injured himself while fielding came out to open the innings alongside Jonny Bairstow and played a great knock. He was dismissed at the end of the powerplay but had done his job with a brisk innings of 29 from 19 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and one six over the third man. SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Williamson hurt himself when diving to save a possible boundary during the KKR innings. The New Zealand captain sat out of the field when Kolkata Knight Riders were fielding but came out to open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Williamson replaced David Warner as Bairstow’s partner and gave SRH a flying start. Shubman Gill Trolled With Funny Memes for His Slow Knock During SRH vs KKR Match in Dream11 IPL 2020.

The 30-year-old got into the act straight away in the second over and took Shivam Mavi for consecutive boundaries to start his knock. He followed with three more boundaries off Andre Russell an over later and continued his good start with two more of Pat Cummins. Mavi returned to bowl the final over of the SRH powerplay and Williamson welcomed with a cheeky six over third-man. He was out in the next over when trying to upper-cut Ferguson over fine-leg. He was appreciated for batting despite an injury.

Kane Williamson for SRH

Kane williamson the opener, anchor, middle order bat, finisher and bowler. Came to bat despite being injured. Show me a better contributer to the team. pic.twitter.com/P8QPT57zfl — Haz (@Yours_haz) October 18, 2020

Kane Williamson the All-Rounder for SRH

Kane Williamson Striking 200 Batting On 1 Leg

Kane Williamson with one leg striking at 200. What a player. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020

Kane Williamson

Classic Timing from Kane Williamson

Well Played Kane Williamson

The Kane W Factor for SRH

The Kane W factor for #SRH pic.twitter.com/nglBPF4CCx — Flamingo Maha Lakshmi 🦩 (@flamingo1712) October 18, 2020

Kane Williamson Batting Position for SRH

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan powered KKR to 163 runs on the scoreboard with a 58-run stand in 5 overs after being asked to bat first. KKR started well with a 48-run opening stand but lost frequent wickets and were struggling on 105-4 at the end of 15 overs. But Morgan and Karthik smashed the bowlers all-around to take them to a respectable score.

