London, Mar 1 (AP) Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off just eight minutes into Saturday's FA Cup game against Crystal Palace after a wildly reckless challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta that led to the forward being carried off on a stretcher.

Roberts rushed outside the 18-yard box and leaped to clear a long ball but his high left-footed follow-through struck Mateta in the side of the face.

Also Read | St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Get German Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Mateta remained on the ground for several minutes and needed lengthy medical treatment before he was fitted with a neck brace and carried off the field toward an ambulance.

“So far what we know is, he's got a bad gash behind his ear and a head injury," Palace chairman Steve Parish told the BBC during the halftime break.

Also Read | Australia, South Africa To Travel to Dubai As They Await IND vs NZ Result Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals.

"Obviously he's at the hospital, so we hope for the best.”

Referee Michael Oliver initially did not even show Roberts a yellow card despite being only a few yards away from the incident but then brandished a straight red after being called over by VAR to review the incident on a pitchside monitor.

“In all the time I've watched football I've never seen a challenge like it," Parish said.

"That is the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I've ever seen.”

Mateta is Palace's leading scorer with 12 Premier League goals this season.

Palace led 2-1 at halftime of the fifth-round game. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)